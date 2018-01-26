Burn ban issued Thursday for Wilson County

According to WEMA director Joey Cooper, staff conducted a coordination call with the Tennessee Division of Forestry district forester Jeffrey Piatt on Thursday. Piatt makes the decision in Tennessee county jurisdictions whether to allow burning.

After the National Weather Service issued its standard fire weather forecast that detailed dry conditions possibly reaching red flag criteria, WEMA staff became concerned conditions would become too dangerous to burn.

A red flag watch and warning is a forecast product from the National Weather Service. In Tennessee, it means winds of at least 20 mph and relative humidity of 25 percent or lower.

On Friday, Piatt notified WEMA staff via email there would be no permits issued for the day in Wilson County.

Fire danger conditions are expected to improve Saturday when the relative humidity will rise due to an approaching weather system.