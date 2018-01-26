Grand opening set for Norene WEMA station

County leaders said the station would serve a previously underserved portion of the county. WEMA director Joey Cooper said the area is farther from fire service than any other part of the county.

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said residents in the area requested more fire coverage after he took office in 2010, and the new station came after other options were explored and passed.

Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said he had conversations with former sheriff Terry Ashe and Cooper about the possibility of sheriff’s deputies using the facility as a hub for deputies who travel through that part of the county.