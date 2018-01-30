Mt. Juliet firefighters control truck fire

According to Mt. Juliet fire deputy chief of operations Chris Allen, the truck fire extended to the small grassy area nearby and threatened to spread even further when firefighters arrived. They were able to get it under control and extinguished.

“When you have brown grass like that, it doesn’t take much to get going,” said Allen.

The fire came during a period of high winds and low humidity, which caused several grass fires throughout Wilson County the day before, including a grass fire on South Rutland Road that required multiple agencies to send firefighters.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.