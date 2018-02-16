Wilson County task force returns home

The task force was sent so Lawrenceburg firefighters could take the day to honor 11-year veteran firefighter Jason Dickey, who died fighting a house fire Monday night in Lawrenceburg.

The 18 responders included members of the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency, the Fire Department of Mt. Juliet and the Lebanon Fire Department.

According Mt. Juliet fire Chief Jamie Luffman, members of the task force responded to four medical calls, cleaned equipment and attended a visitation for Dickey on Thursday while in Lawrenceburg.

Although we wish the need to be here didn’t exist, we are proud to help and humbled by the support shown by this amazing community,” said Luffman.

The Wilson County task force was relieved Friday by members of the Nashville Fire Department, Goodlettsville Fire Department, Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department, Columbia Fire Department, Hendersonville Fire Department and Gallatin Fire Department.

“An amazing father, son, husband, friend and firefighter has been lost. It is clear that engineer Jason Dickey left this earth better than he found it,” Luffman said. “FDMJ, WEMA and LFD would like to thank all of the residents and firefighters from the Lawrenceburg area for making us feel at home. We thank the Lawrenceburg County firefighters that rode with our crews and assisted throughout the shift. You guys were amazing. You are and always will be in our thoughts and prayers.”

Dickey was reportedly inside the Lawrenceburg house Monday at about 7:57 p.m. when it collapsed. He was killed, and two other firefighters were taken to a local hospital’s intensive care unit.

Dickey is survived by his expectant wife, Jennifer, a 16-year-old daughter, an 11-year-old son and a 2-year-old daughter.

Neal Funeral Home in Lawrenceburg is in charge of funeral arrangements. Visitation was Thursday, and funeral services were Friday at 11 a.m. at Mars Hill Baptist Church.

The family asked memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. Condolences may be made at nealfuneralhome.net.