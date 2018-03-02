Firefighters battle brush fire

Firefighters arrived at about 5 p.m. after a caller told dispatchers the fire was spreading.

Mt. Juliet fire Chief Jamie Luffman was first to arrive and told dispatch the two firefighter crews en route could handle the fire.

Reports indicate firefighter Joe Agent extinguished the fire nearly by himself. Afterwards, firefighters saturated the perimeter to prevent the fire from spreading.

The cause remained unknown.

Luffman continued to stress the importance of residents getting a burn permit before burning. The fire started and spread about 24 hours following heavy rain.