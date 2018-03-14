Free community class offered on bleeding control

The day is National Stop the Bleed Day across the nation. Launched in October 2015 by the White House, Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign and a call to action intended to cultivate grassroots efforts that encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.

To promote the initiative, the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency will hold a two-hour class on bleeding control.

According to WEMA director Joey Cooper, the top cause of preventable death in trauma is bleeding.

“Twenty percent of people who have died from traumatic injuries could have survived with quick bleeding control,” said Cooper.

The class will be help from 9-11 a.m. at the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency Training Center at 115 Oak Street in Lebanon.

To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/national-stop-the-bleed-day-tickets-44021674012.

For more information on Stop the Bleed, visit stopthebleedday.org.