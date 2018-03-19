Weekend fire deemed accidental

According to Lebanon Assistant Fire Chief Jason Baird, the fire department got a call at about 4:30 p.m. regarding a garage at 306 W. Lester Ave. on fire. When firefighters arrived, they reported heavy fire conditions from a garage attached to a home.

The firefighters went in through the attic to try to stop the fire from spreading to the rest of the home. They were able to contain it to two rooms of the home, but there was smoke and water damage throughout.

While the firefighters checked to see if the fire had spread, they were able to salvage several of the homeowners’ possessions.

Following an investigation, the fire was determined to be an accident. Baird said interviews and fire indicators pointed to an overloaded electrical outlet in the garage as the cause of the fire.

The homeowners were displaced by the fire, and American Red Cross workers were dispatched to help them.

Lebanon police, Wilson County Emergency Management Agency and Rehab 23 assisted the Lebanon firefighters in fighting the fire.