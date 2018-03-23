Recall issued on Kidde smoke alarms

According to the recall notice issued, about 452,000 units feature a yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process which can cover one of the two smoke sensors and compromise the smoke alarm’s ability to detect smoke. The cap poses a risk of people to not be alerted to a fire in their homes.

Anyone with one of the smoke alarms should take it down and look through the opening on the side of the alarm for the yellow cap.

If the yellow cap is there, contact Kidde to receive instructions and request a free replacement smoke alarm at 833-551-7739 or kidde.com.

The two models were sold at Home Depot, Walmart and other department, home and hardware stores nationwide and online at amazon.com, shopkidde.com and other websites between September 2016 and January.

“KIDDE” is printed on the front center of the smoke alarm, and the model and date code are printed on the back.