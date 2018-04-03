Burn restriction issued in Mt. Juliet

According to Mt. Juliet fire Chief Jamie Luffman, the restriction was issued because of high winds ahead of Tuesday night’s potentially severe storms.

The National Weather Service warned Monday severe weather could hit Wilson County on Tuesday and Wednesday due to a cold front headed for Middle Tennessee.

A wind advisory is in effect Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Gusts up to 45 mph are expected.

Forecasters said strong straight-line winds would be the biggest threat, while large hail and isolated tornadoes are also possible.

“A strong cold front will sweep across middle Tennessee [on] Tuesday evening. Severe storms are possible late Tuesday afternoon and evening,” forecasters said. “With the colder air being ushered in after the cold front, freezing temperatures and areas of frost are possible Thursday morning.”