Burn restriction issued for Wilson County

According to WEMA director Joey Cooper, the fire weather planning forecast from the National Weather Service Office in Nashville said Thursday morning marginal fire conditions would be present throughout Middle Tennessee on Thursday.

“Those within the city limits of Lebanon and Mt. Juliet should contact your respective fire department first before burning,” said Cooper. “A few out-of-control fires were reported [Wednesday], and so far [Thursday], we’ve already been busy extinguishing unpermitted out-of-control fires.”

The Fire Department of Mt. Juliet also issued a burn restriction for its city through Saturday.

For more information, visit nwschat.weather.gov.