WEMA Tractor-trailer crash spills oil Jacob Smith • Yesterday at 2:41 PM jsmith@lebanondemocrat.com A tractor-trailer crashed into an electric pole Monday at about 12:50 p.m. at 190 Old Shannon Road in Lebanon and spilled about 10 gallons of oil on the road. According to Wilson Emergency Management Agency director Joey Cooper, the road was closed while WEMA teams responded to clean up, including a Hazmat team. There were no injuries reported in the crash. Recommended for You