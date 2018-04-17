Tractor-trailer flips on side of interstate

Wilson Emergency Management Agency director Joey Cooper sent out an alert at about 4 p.m. to warn drivers to move over and slow down while crews worked to clean up the wreck site.

Cooper said the tractor-trailer was carrying mirrors, which spilled out when it overturned. About 13 gallons of oil and an unknown amount of fuel leaked into the ground. A local Hazmat team was called to the scene.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officers investigated the crash.

It was estimated the area would be cleared at about 10 p.m.