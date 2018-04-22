Fire destroys shop in Norene

Watertown volunteer firefighters, along with Wilson Emergency Management Agency firefighters from Norene and Statesville stations and a tanker unit, were dispatched at about 1:40 p.m. to 2170 Sherrilltown Road.

Watertown firefighters were the first to arrive, because WEMA firefighters from Norene were on an alarm call at the same time, according to Watertown incident commander Blake Haun.

Haun said firefighters arrived to find the shop fully involved. He said the WEMA tanker unit arrived a short time later and provided water. The fire unit from Norene arrived after that and provided manpower.

According to Haun, firefighters battled the fire for about three hours but weren’t able to save the shop, which had four vehicles and various equipment inside.

According to Haun, the owner was burning tires about 15 feet away from the shop when the wind shifted and caught it on fire.