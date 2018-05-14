Lebanon firefighters contain overnight fire

According to Lebanon fire Assistant Chief Jason Baird, the factory had to be evacuated while firefighters got control of the fire and smoke. He said the blaze was confined to a machine and the ductwork in the facility.

“They were basically shut down for at least an hour while we made it safe for them to re-enter the facility,” said Baird.

There were no injuries to any workers or firefighters, and minimal loss of product from fire and water damage.

Several employees were dedicated to the cleanup effort after firefighters declared it safe for them to go back inside the building.