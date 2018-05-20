Lebanon firefighters save home from blaze

Lebanon fire Lt. David Means said firefighters were dispatched from all three city stations at about 6:28 p.m. to the home at 713 W. Spring St. Means said when firefighters arrived, the home was 30-40-percent involved. He said firefighters managed to contain the fire to the bedroom and a space above the room in the attic.

“They made a good stop on it,” Means said. “They did an excellent job.”

Means said other rooms in the home sustained heat and smoke damage, which left the homeowner and his son displaced. The fire also melted part of a neighbor’s siding.

Firefighters remained on the scene for about an hour to ensure there were no hot spots remaining. Means said the fire was ruled accidental. No injuries were reported.