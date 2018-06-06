logo

Victim flown to Vanderbilt after dump truck accident

Jacob Smith • Today at 5:58 PM
jsmith@lebanondemocrat.com

LifeFlight paramedics flew a driver in critical condition of a dump truck that flipped on its side Tuesday afternoon to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

According to Wilson County Emergency Management director Joey Cooper, the accident happened at about 11:45 a.m. at 1175 E. Division St. in Mt. Juliet.

The unidentified truck driver was still inside, and WEMA first responders had to remove him. He was in critical condition with multiple injuries and was flown by emergency helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s emergency room in Nashville.

The road was closed for about two hours while crews worked to get the driver out and clear the scene.

