According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, the call came in around 2:30 p.m. regarding a fully involved barn fire with heavy black smoke. The resident reported two vehicles were inside the barn when it caught fire.

The road was closed as Watertown firefighters shuttled water from a nearby fire hydrant to the fire.

The fire was under control at about 3:17 p.m., but it was still burning. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.