Fire damages Mt. Juliet cabin struck by lightning

The fire was reported at a cabin at 1467 Clemmons Road, and Mt. Juliet firefighters arrived after they responded to multiple storm-related calls. Wilson Emergency Management Agency firefighters were also called to the scene.

Squad 103 firefighters were the first to arrive and found fire in the walls and roof area of the small cabin used to store antiques and family heirlooms. Firefighters managed to put out the fire a short time later. No injuries were reported.

Mt. Juliet had 14 personnel on the scene with one engine and one ladder truck. WEMA firefighters responded with one engine and an ambulance. Wilson County Rehab 23 volunteers responded and provided support to personnel. Mt. Juliet police also provided traffic control.