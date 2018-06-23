Mt. Juliet firefighters put out home fire

According to deputy fire Chief Chris Allen, Squad 103 arrived at 605 Hillview Drive about five minutes after the call was received at 8:05 p.m., and it and other units were able to control the fire within 15 minutes after arrival.

Allen said Squad 103 arrived and found heavy fire at two windows and the roofline at the southeast corner of the home.

A father and two children were home when the fire started and were alerted by smoke detectors. All left the home without injury.

In all, the Fire Department of Mt. Juliet sent two engine companies, two ladder trucks two chief officers and 19 paid and volunteer personnel. Wilson Emergency Management Agency sent one engine company and one medic unit with four personnel and provided fire attack and medical monitoring. Mt. Juliet police provided traffic and crowd control, and Wilson County Rehab 23 volunteers provided aid to the firefighters.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s email newsletters, you can stay up to date and have the latest news and information sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.