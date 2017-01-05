When water turns hard, time to stay home

It was so cold that we had to put our fish INTO an ice box to thaw them out.

On another winter trip I was crappie fishing with Mt. Juliet's Chuck Campbell on Percy Priest Lake when I noticed he was turning patriotic colors: his nose was red, his fingers were white and his face was blue.

I didn't know whether to salute Chuck or defrost him.

A couple of winters ago I was fishing for trout on Marrowbone Lake and the shallow coves were iced over. I would cast my spinning lure onto the ice and drag it along till it reached the edge and toppled into the water. As the spinner slowly fluttered down, trout would dart out from beneath the ice and grab it.

As a kid I used to fish the Tennessee River tailwaters below Watts Bar dam with my Uncle Bud during January and February when the sauger were running. It was so cold that lumps of ice would collect on our rod tips as we reeled in our line. We'd peck our rods against rocks to knock the ice off, and keep fishing.

If you think we're nuts down here, you ought to check out ice fishermen up North. I read a story about a dedicated Michigan ice fisherman who was catching perch after perch through his hole one frigid morning, while anglers around him weren't getting any bites.

Finally he revealed his secret: he was keeping his bait -- live larva, also known as maggots -- in his mouth to keep them warm and wigging. As most of my fishing cronies will attest, I'll go to most any length to catch a fish. But I draw the line at a mouthful of maggots.

I was pike fishing in Canada with former Tennessee Tech basketball coach Connie Inman one raw early-spring day when a blizzard suddenly struck. It was snowing so hard we could barely see from one end of the boat to the other -- much less navigate our way back to the cabin on the rock-strewn lake.

So we did what any sensible fisherman would do in such a situation -- we kept fishing. (Yes, I realize that "sensible fishermen" is an oxymoron.)

I don't engage in such hypothermia high-jinks much nowadays. As a youngster growing up atop the Cumberland Plateau I never noticed the winter weather, but nowadays the cold seems to seep deeper into my bones.

What happened to all that Global Warming we've been hearing about? If the earth's crust is getting warmer, why do my toes freeze when I stand on it?

Since most of us fishermen aren't smart enough to come in out of the cold, perhaps turning the water hard is Mother Nature's way of telling us it's time to get off the lake. (Our northern brethren ignore her advice, cut a hole in the ice, and keep fishing.)

It's taken a few decades, but I've finally taken the hint and given up frostbite fishing. I figure the fish will still be there come springtime. Call me when the robins start chirping.

Catching a fish is not worth catching pneumonia.