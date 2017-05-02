Outdoors notebook

There was discussion about the turkey limit, and also about the definition of “antlerless” deer.

Fishermen drown: Two Chester County fishermen drowned last week when their boat was swept through the floodgates on Pickwick dam.

The TWRA recovered the bodies downstream and is investigating the incident.

Boaters are warned to be extra careful when fishing around dams because the always-turbulent water is even swifter now due to high water levels.

Wearing a life jacket is mandatory when boating below a dam, and is advised at all times when the boat is underway.

BOW workshop: The annual Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) workshop will be held June 2-4 in Crossville.

The workshop, organized by the TWRA, offers instruction to women in a wide array of outdoors activities. It is open to women 18 and older.

For details on classes and registration visit tnwildlife.org.

Friends of NRA: Advance tickets are available for the June 3 Friends of NRA banquet and fundraiser at the Expo Center at the Ward Agricultural Center. They can be purchased at the Reloaders Bench in Mt. Juliet or the Gun Room in Lebanon. Any remaining tickets can be purchased at the door.

For additional information contact Lisa Kirkus at 615-414-6120 or lisakirkus@charter.net.

Cedar City Straights: Alexis Frank shot a perfect round of 50 to win last week’s trap shoot at the Cedar City Gun Club and afterwards did some good-natured kidding by handing out “I Got Beat by a Girl!” buttons to her rival male shooters.

For information about Gun Club activities or the Cedar City Straights trap-shooting team, contact Kerry Hale at 615-519-2934.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

May 14: turkey season ends

May 13-June 11: spring squirrel season

June 10: Free Fishing Day

June 10-16: Free Fishing Week

