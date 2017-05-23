Outdoors notebook

They are a protected species, and so rare that the TWRA is stocking them in some areas as part of a restoration effort. They are known to live as long as 26 years.

Biologists theorize that the Center Hill turtle, which measured 48 inches long, may have been transported to the lake and released years ago.

…

Local songwriter: Lebanon resident Robert Arthur collaborated on a song that will become the theme of the “PSE’s Wild Outdoors” show on the Outdoors Channel.

Jay Gregory, host of the long-running show, recorded the song during a recent Texas turkey hunt.

…

Outdoors woman workshop: The annual Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) workshop will be held June 2-4 in Crossville.

The workshop, organized by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, offers instruction to women in a wide array of outdoors activities. It is open to women 18 and older.

For details on classes and registration visit tnwildlife.org.

...

Friends of NRA fundraiser: Advance tickets are available for the June 3 Friends of NRA banquet and fundraiser at the Ward Agricultural Center. They can be purchased at the Reloaders Bench in Mt. Juliet or the Gun Room in Lebanon. Any remaining tickets can be purchased at the door.

The Wilson County chapter of Friends of NRA has been recognized as one of the most active and successful in the nation in recent years. Funds generated by the event's ticket sales and auction support the shooting sports, Second Amendment issues and Eddie Eagle gun safety programs for school-age youngsters.

Much of the auctioned merchandise is donated by local businesses and individuals, with the majority of the proceeds going to county programs.

For additional information contact Lisa Kirkus at 615-414-6120 or lisakirkus@charter.net.

...

Top shot: Ricky Bounds missed only one shot in his round of 50 to win last week’s trap shoot at the Cedar City Gun Club. For information about the Club, or other area shooting activities, contact Kerry Hale at 615-519-2934.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

May 13-June 11: spring squirrel season

June 3: Friends of NRA fundraiser

June 10: Free Fishing Day

June 10-16: Free Fishing Week

