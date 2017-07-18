Boggs Wins FLW Bass Fishing League LBL Division event on Kentucky, Barkley lake

“Saturday was a special day on the water,” said Boggs, who earned his fifth career-victory in BFL competition. “I fished the same pattern recently in another tournament held on Kentucky Lake, but didn’t catch them like I did this weekend. I can’t tell you what made the difference. It was just a great day.”

Boggs said he spent his entire day fishing south of Paris Landing. He said he delivered a one-two punch of fishing ledges out deep and flipping wood up shallow to craft his limit.

“My two biggest bass came from the ledges on a prototype jig from Jenko Fishing,” said Boggs. “Around 9:30 (a.m.) I headed to main-lake shallows and flipped trees, laydowns and bushes to round out my limit.”

Boggs said he sat in 2 to 3 feet of water and threw a Tilapia-colored Big Bite Baits Craw Tube with a Jenko Creature Weight.

“I’d hop it up right under the surface and then let it fall freely,” said Boggs. “I put 20 good keepers in the boat just flipping the tube - it was nuts.”