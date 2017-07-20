logo

Cedar City Bass Anglers

Johnson wins CCBA tourney in unfamiliar waters

Staff Reports • Today at 8:30 AM

DEFEATED CREEK — Cedar City Bass Anglers returned to Cordell Hull Lake for the first time since 2003, but Franklin’s Jeff Johnson thrived in the unfamiliar surroundings last weekend in the CCBA’s final season event.

Johnson stayed close to the Defeated Creek launch site and used a jig to reel in five keepers weighing 14.31 pounds to earn $600.

Daniel Johnson of Lebanon followed his BFL win to finish second with five fish weighing 12.38 pounds. He focused on flipping in creeks up lake to earn $400.

Lebanon’s Adam Sharp grabbed third place flipping plastics to catch 10:87 pounds to earn $200.

Tony Mick of Baxter was fourth with 9.82 pounds to win $100.

Perry Ingram of Lebanon was fifth with 8.44 pounds to win $60, plus $250 bonus money.

Ryan Stephens won the big fish award with 5.14 pounds to earn $300.

Remaining on the CCBA schedule are its open and top-10 classic tournaments.

For more information, visit www.cedarcitybass.com.

Recommended for You