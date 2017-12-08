Outdoors notebook

Some 100,000 rainbow trout will be stocked in 40 locations.

A trout license is required to fish for the trout, even if no trout are kept. Holders of Sportsman’s License and Lifetime License are exempted.

The creel limit is seven trout, no size limit, for the stocked fish. There are restrictions on trout in certain waters, including the Caney Fork River. Details are available in the Fishing Guide.

Waterfowl comments: The deadline is past for Tennessee’s waterfowl hunters to submit comments and suggestions about the 2018-10 season to the TWRA.

Submissions will be taken into consideration when the officials draw up next season’s regulations.

Gun Club: For information Cedar City activities or the Cedar City Straights interscholastic trap-shooting team, contact Kerry Hale at 615-519-2934.

Life jacket reminder: Cooling temperatures have brought more fisherman on state waters, and the TWRA reminds them to wear a life jacket any time their boat is underway.

Popular fishing sites this time of year include tailwaters below dams, and in those waters wearing a life jacket is mandatory at all times.

Hunters for the Hungry: With deer season at its peak, hunters are invited to donate all or part of a deer to the Hunters of the Hungry Program that provides meals for the needy. Information about how to make donations is available on the Tennessee Wildlife Federation website.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Aug. 26-Feb. 28 squirrel season

Nov. 4-Feb. 28: rabbit, quail season

Nov. 17: trapping season

Nov. 18: deer gun season

