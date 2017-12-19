Outdoors notebook

Another topic dealt with the spread of Asian Carp and possible ways to deal with them. The TWRA is investing in processing plants on Kentucky Lake to encourage more commercial fishing, the only effective way to remove large numbers of the invasive fish.

So far the carp have had no adverse effect on native fish, but biologists are concerned about the long-term impact as their population continues to explode.

Top shot: Kerry Hale posted the top score of 42 in last week’s trap shoot at the Cedar City Gun Club.

For information about Gun Club activities or the Cedar City Straights interscholastic trap-team, contact Hale at 615-519-2934.

Trout for taking: The TWRA’s annual winter trout-stocking is underway in various waters across the state, with 100,000 rainbow trout released in 40 locations.

For specific locations and stocking dates, along with trout-fishing regulations, consult the Tennessee Fishing Guide.

Wear life jackets: Even though the peak boating season is over, winter fishing and waterfowl season mean plenty of boating activity, and the TWRA advises passengers to wear a life jacket. A plunge into cold water can be particularly life threatening.

Some of the best winter fishing is in tailwaters below dams, and in those waters wearing a life jacket is mandatory at all times.

Deer donations: With deer season underway, hunters are encouraged to donate all or part of a deer to the Hunters of the Hungry Program that provides meals for the needy. Information about how to make donations is available on the Tennessee Wildlife Federation website.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Jan. 7: deer season ends

Feb. 28: squirrel season ends

Feb. 28: rabbit, quail seasons end

Feb. 28: trapping season ends

Feb. 28: hunting, fishing licenses expire

