Outdoors notebook

The cards are good for all charged services at any of the state’s parks, including cabin and boat rentals, fishing, camping, golfing, restaurant dining and gift-shop merchandise.

The gift cards are available at all Kroger’s stores, state park headquarters and on amazon.com

Funds sought: The Tennessee Wildlife Federation, in conjunction with the National Wildlife Federation, has introduced a Recovering Wildlife Act to the House of Representatives with the prospect of securing $20.8 million in federal funding for the proactive management, conservation and protection of various species.

Licenses expire: Hunting and fishing licenses expire Feb. 28, and in order to obtain a hunting license a Hunter Education Certificate is required for anyone born after Jan 1, 1969.

Information about dates and locations of Hunter Ed classes, along with on-line options, is available at tnwildlife.org or by calling the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Trout for taking: The TWRA’s annual winter trout-stocking is underway across the state, with 100,000 rainbow trout released in 40 locations.

For specific locations and stocking dates, along with trout-fishing regulations, consult the Tennessee Fishing Guide.

Cedar City Gun Club: For information about Cedar City Gun Club activities or the Cedar City Straights interscholastic trap-shooting team, contact Kerry Hale at 615-519-2934.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Jan. 7: deer season ends

Feb. 28: squirrel season ends

Feb. 28: rabbit, quail seasons end

Feb. 28: trapping season ends

Feb. 28: hunting, fishing licenses expire

