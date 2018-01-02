Larry Woody's outdoors notebook

Boating Under the Influence (BUI) carries penalties similar to those for driving under the influence. Cracking down on BUI has become a top priority of the TWRA, especially during the spring and summer peak boating seasons when lakes are congested with recreational boaters.

Jacket reminder: In addition to its BUI campaign, the TWRA continues to stress life jacket awareness. Statistics show that a large number of drownings likely could have been prevented if the victim had been wearing a life jacket.

One life jacket per passenger is required on every boat. Wearing a life jacket is required for youngsters anytime the boat is moving – including drifting or trolling -- and is mandatory for every passenger when the boat is in tailwaters below dams.

Photo contest: The TWRA is accepting entries for its annual Wildlife Calendar contest, which offers cash prizes to winners. For information about how to file an entry visit tnwildlife.org.

State park gift cards: Tennessee State Parks gift cards, ranging in price from $20 to $200, make great year-round gifts for outdoorsmen.

The cards are good for all services at any of the state’s parks, including cabin and boat rentals, fishing, camping, golfing and gift-shop merchandise.

The cards are available at Kroger stores, state park headquarters and on amazon.com

Cedar City Gun Club: John Hess won last week’s trap shoot at the Cedar City Gun Club with a round of 47.

For information about Gun Club activities or the Cedar City Straights interscholastic trap-shooting team, contact Kerry Hale at 615-519-2934.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Jan. 8: deer season ends

Feb. 28: squirrel season ends

Feb. 28: rabbit, quail seasons end

Feb. 28: trapping season ends

Feb. 28: hunting, fishing licenses expire

