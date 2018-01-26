Local angler writes advice column

Lebanon’s Joey Mallicoat is not among them.

Joey shares tips and advice about how to catch fish on Percy Priest and Old Hickory lakes with fishermen across the Mid-South in his monthly fishing report in Mid-South Hunting & Fishing News.

“I enjoy catching fish, and I like to help other people catch fish,” says Joey, who took over the magazine’s local fishing reports from fellow Lebanon fisherman Jim Duckworth. “I’m happy to share information.”

Duckworth, who had provided fishing reports for the Bill Dance publication for many years, says he “decided to lighten the load,” with his angling enterprises, which include guiding and serving as a field representative for numerous lure and tackle companies. He says the fishing reports are in good hands.

“I knew Joey’s dad (Ralph) before Joey was born, and I’ve watched him grow up,” Duckworth says. “He’s a fine young man and an excellent fisherman. His dad taught him well.”

Ralph Mallicoat says his son began fishing with him “as soon as he was big enough to hold a pole.” Joey credits his father with developing his interest in tournament fishing, which they often do as partners.

“My dad taught me everything I know,” says Joey, 27, who was a member of the Tennessee Tech fishing team during his college days. “He’s more old-school, while I’m into electronics and more modern stuff. When we put our heads together we make a great team.”

“Joey studies fishing and tries to learn every aspect of it,” his father says.

When not on the water fishing for fun or tournament prizes, Joey’s day job is with Border States Electrical Supply. He dreams of a career on the pro fishing circuit.

“That’s always been my goal,” he says.

Being published in a popular outdoors magazine builds name recognition and enhances Joey’s angling reputation. That will be an asset when negotiating with prospective sponsors, vital for every pro fisherman.

The current MSH&F issue contains not only Joey’s fishing reports but also a photo of him hoisting big Percy Priest largemouth – testimony that he knows his stuff.

“That fish weighed six pounds, six ounces, and I caught another one about the same size that day,” he says. “I got them both on Alabama Rigs.”

That kind of “when, where and how,” information aids other fishermen when they head to the lakes. Although the data is somewhat dated – the reports are filed about a month before publication – they provide basic advice about lake conditions, where fish are holding, and what they’re biting.

Joey writes primarily about bass – his specialty – but also includes info on crappie, stripers, catfish and other species.

“I base the reports on first-hand experience and talking to other fishermen,” he says. “I make them as detailed as possible.”

The Brownsville, Tennessee-based magazine contains a wide range of articles of interest to hunters and fishermen in Tennessee and throughout the Mid-South. It is not available in Middle Tennessee newsstands but can be subscribed to at www.mshfn.com or by calling 731-772-3700. A 12-issue subscription is $12.