Outdoors notebook

Old licenses expire Feb. 28 and the TWRA issues a reminder that anyone born after Jan. 1, 1969 must complete a Hunter Education Class in order to get a hunting license.

Information about the Hunters Ed classes, including on-line classes, is posted on tnwildlife.org

A wide range of license options is available, including Lifetime Licenses which vary in cost according to age.

Detailed information is available on the TWRA website and in the Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide, available for free at most outdoors outlets.

Cedar City Gun Club: Kerry Hale posted the top round of 45 in the Cedar City Gun Club’s weekly trap shoot.

For information about club activities or the Cedar City Straights interscholastic trap-shooting team, contact Hale at 615-519-2934.

Commission meets: The Tennessee Fish & Game Commission meets this week and the agenda includes waterfowl regulations, deer disease and some new commissioners. Lebanon’s Jamie Woodson will oversee the meeting as Commission chair.

Wear life jackets: With winter fishing still underway and the peak spring season at hand, the TWRA reminds boaters about life jacket requirements.

One approved flotation device per passenger must be aboard the boat and accessible at all times, and youngsters are required to wear one whenever the boat is moving.

Seasons wind down: Small-game seasons wrapped up on Feb. 28, but the season remains open year-round on non-game animals such as coyotes.

Consult the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide for specifics.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Feb. 28: squirrel, rabbit, quail seasons end

Feb. 28: hunting/ fishing licenses expire

March 31-May 13: turkey season

