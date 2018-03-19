Mt. Juliet's Gammon wins CCBA season opener on Center Hill

Launching from Floating Mills, 43 anglers took to the water with Gammon fishing the main line with a spinnerbait. He had a five-fish limit weighing 18.18 pounds to win $760.

Mark Adams of LaVergne made his CCBA debut a successful one with a second-place finish, fishing creeks uplake to catch 17.71 pounds, including the 5.88-pound big fish, to win $1,000.

CCBA veteran Delmos Boone of Lebanon was third, focusing on backs of pockets with spinnerbait to catch 17.01 pounds to earn $250.

Chris Stites of Smyrna was fourth with 16.12 pounds, including the second big fish which weighed 4.54 pounds, focusing on points working the bottom to pocket $350.

Tony Mick of Cookeville was fifth with 15.55 pounds caught on the lower end with a jig to win $80.

CCBA’s next event will be April 28 on Kentucky Lake out of New Johnsonville.

For more information, go to www.cedarcitybass.com or visit Facebook.