Outdoors notebook

Park rangers will lead the guided hikes throughout the day. They will vary from short, family-friendly walks to all-day hikes through remote stretches of a park.

Consult the web site of individual parks for more details.

Tennessee state parks are open year-round and there is no charge for visitation and hiking. There is a charge for such recreational uses such as golf, boat rentals and swimming, and sometimes a fee for overnight camping.

Fishing in state parks requires the same licenses/permits as state-wide regulations stipulate.

…

Streams grant: The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is offering $1,000 stream-cleanup grants to community and civic groups. For details visit tnwildlife.org

…

Photo entries: This is the final week to submit entries to the TWRA’s calendar-photo competition. Details are available on the website.

…

License requirements: Hunting and fishing licenses expired Feb. 28 and can be purchased on-line or at most outdoors outlets. The Tennessee Fishing Guide contains a list of license options and costs, along with regulations and requirements.

Anyone born after Jan. 1, 1969 must complete a Hunter Education course in order to get a hunting license. On-line classes are available.

…

Cedar City Gun Club: Luke Johnson shot the top round of 47 the Cedar City Gun Club’s weekly trap shoot.

For information about club activities or the Cedar City Straights interscholastic trap-shooting team, contact Kerry Hale at 615-519-2934.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

March 31-May 13: turkey season

April 22: Earth Day

May 19-June 10: spring squirrel season

June 9-15: Free Fishing Week

PHOTOS WELCOME: Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by e-mailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.