Boggs wins FLW Bass Fishing League LBL Division event on Kentucky Lake

For his efforts, Boggs earned $4,244.

Boggs spent the majority of his day working a 50-yard ditch. He said he was able to put together a limit within his first hour of fishing and culled twice as the day went on.

“The ditch was 3 to 12 feet deep and the fish were between 4 and 7 feet,” said Boggs, who earned his sixth career win in BFL competition –third on Kentucky and Barkley lakes. “I ended up weighing four from an umbrella rig and one on a jig.”

Boggs’ umbrella rig had a custom grub on top, a Zoom Swimmin’ Super Fluke Jr. on the bottom and a custom 5½-inch swimbait in the middle. All of the baits were white expect for the swimbait, which was chartreuse. Boggs’ jig was a green-pumpkin-colored V&M Cliff Pace Pacemaker Football Jig with a Strike King Rage Tail Craw of the same color.