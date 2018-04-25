Larry Woody's outdoors notebook

Proceeds from stamp sales go to support wetlands protection and other waterfowl conservation projects.

Chattanooga’s Alana Clark, 16, won this year’s contest.

Information about future art contests is available on tnwildlife.org

…

Cedar Roost banquet: The annual Cedar Roost Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will be held May 10 at 6 p.m. in the Education Building at Wilson County Fairgrounds.

For tickets or other information contact Jody Jenkins at 615-761-4793.

…

TWF honored: the Tennessee Wildlife Federation has been named Affiliate of the Year by the National Wildlife Federation for its ongoing work in a wide array of outdoors and conservation efforts.

Founded in 1946, the Wildlife Federation led the “Right to Hunt and Fish” effort that resulted in an amendment to the state constitution protecting those rights for present and future generations.

…

Outdoors women: the annual Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) workshop will be held June 1-3 in Crossville. Women 18 and older can enroll for classes in a wide variety of outdoors activities, from fly fishing to cooking, camping and deer and turkey hunting.

The fee is $224 and includes lodging.

For more information contact TWRA official Don Hosse at 615-781-6541 or visit tnwildlife.org.

…

Young outdoorsmen: the TWRA and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation will sponsor the Tennessee Outdoors Youth Summit (TOYS) in Crossville July 15-20.

All Tennessee high school students are eligible for the workshop, which offers instruction in activities ranging from fishing, boating and camping to skeet shooting and photography.

For information contact Lacey Lane at 615-831-9311, Ext. 114, or visit the Wildlife Resources Foundation website.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

March 31-May 13: turkey season

May 10: Cedar Roost banquet

May 19-June 10: spring squirrel season

June 9-15: Free Fishing Week

PHOTOS WELCOME: Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by e-mailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.