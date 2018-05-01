logo

Cedar City Bass Anglers

Lebanon anglers do well on Kentucky Lake

Staff Reports • May 1, 2018 at 4:33 PM

On a perfect weekend for fishing, there were few bites for the Cedar City Bass Anglers’ second event of the year on Kentucky Lake.

Corey Steakley of Lebanon persevered and took first place with 17.89 pounds caught using a jig flipping the bushes to earn $650, plus $100 in bonus money.

Tracy Todd of Smyrna was second with 15.62 pounds using a shaky head on vertical banks to win $400.

Cody Haskins of Lebanon was third by flipping bushes to catch 15.09 pounds to pocket $250, plus $100 bonus money.

Danny Heicher of Lebanon was fourth flipping bushes to catch 13.89 pounds to pick up $140, plus $400 bonus money.

Chris Stites of Smyrna finished fifth with 13.48 pounds to earn back his entry fee money.

Ricky Moore of Gallatin reeled in a 6.19-pound big fish to earn $300.

Recommended for You

    Lebanon Democrat Videos