Outdoors notebook

The fish was caught in a private pond in Philadelphia, west of Knoxville, by Lionel “Jam” Ferguson and weighed 5 pounds, 7.6 ounces. Its weight was verified by a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer. It beats the former state record black crappie that weighed 4 pounds, 4 ounces caught in 1985.

As for the white crappie species, that state-record fish weighed 5 pounds, 1 ounce and was caught in a Dickson County pond in 1968.

Ferguson’s fish also breaks the black crappie world record, an even 5-pounder that was caught in Missouri in 2006.

A fisherman who catches a state record fish receives a certificate from the TWRA and his or her name goes into the Tennessee Fishing Guide’s list of record species.

…

Elk raffle: Raffle tickets for a tag for this fall’s elk hunt are now available on-line at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation website. In the past, the tag had been auctioned off online.

Additional tags for the elk gun hunt, archery hunt and youth hunt will be issued by a random draw as done in the past.

Each raffle ticket costs $10, and there is no limit on how many tickets an individual can purchase.

In addition to receiving a tag for a bull elk, the winner of the raffle will also receive a big-game hunting rifle and scope, a package valued at $1,000.

Proceeds go to support the state’s ongoing elk-restoration program.

…

Elk viewing: The TWRA has set up an “elk cam” for viewing elk on an East Tennessee Wildlife Management Area. The cam can be accessed on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org

…

Outdoors women: The annual Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) workshop will be held June 1-3 in Crossville. Women 18 and older can enroll for classes in a wide variety of outdoors activities, from fly fishing to cooking, camping and deer and turkey hunting.

The fee is $224 and includes lodging.

For more information contact TWRA official Don Hosse at 615-781-6541 or visit tnwildlife.org.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

May 12-June 10: spring squirrel season

June 9-15: Free Fishing Week

PHOTOS WELCOME: Caught a big catfish or a prize bass? Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by e-mailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.