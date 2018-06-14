Outdoors notebook

Wearing life jackets is recommended – and required for youngsters – any time the boat is underway.

Another point of emphasis for TWRA enforcement officials is Boating Under the Influence, which carries similar penalties as driving under the influence. Boat operators should remember that being on the water can enhance the effects of alcohol.

Already this year in Tennessee there have been five boating-related fatalities, four injuries and five property-damage incidents.

Elk raffle: Raffle tickets for a tag for this fall’s elk hunt are now available on-line at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation website. In the past, the tag had been auctioned off online. Additional tags for the elk gun hunt, archery hunt and youth hunt will be issued by a random draw as done in the past.

Each raffle ticket costs $10, and there is no limit on how many tickets an individual can purchase. In addition to receiving a tag for a bull elk, the winner of the raffle will also receive a big-game hunting rifle and scope, a package valued at $1,000.

Proceeds go to support the state’s ongoing elk-restoration program.

Elk viewing: The TWRA has set up an “elk cam” for viewing elk on an East Tennessee Wildlife Management Area. The cam can be accessed on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org.

Young outdoorsmen: the TWRA and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation will sponsor the Tennessee Outdoors Youth Summit (TOYS) in Crossville July 15-20.

All Tennessee high school students are eligible for the workshop, which offers instruction in activities ranging from fishing, boating and camping to skeet shooting and photography.

For information contact Lacey Lane at 615-831-9311, Ext. 114, or visit the Wildlife Resources Foundation website.

Cedar City Gun Club: Danny Shaw missed just one of 50 shots to post the top round at the Cedar City Gun Club’s trap shoot.

For information about club activities or the Cedar City Straights interscholastic trap-shooting team, contact Kerry Hale at 615-519-2934.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

May 12-June 10: spring squirrel season

June 9-15: Free Fishing Week

