Huff wins T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League Mountain Division tournament

Huff earned $7,552 for his win.

Huff’s 5-pound, 8-ounce bass earned the day’s boater big bass award of $510. Tony Eckler, of Lebanon, caught five bass that weighed 14 pounds, 15 ounces to finish fourth and receive $896.

Larry Goss, of Hartsville, won the co-angler division and $2,048 Saturday after catching five bass that weighed 16 pounds, 14 ounces. Robbie Welsh, of Berea, Kentucky, caught the largest bass in the co-angler division that weighed at 4 pounds, 15 ounces. The catch earned him the day’s co-angler big bass award of $127.

Huff said he mainly fished rock and wood and caught his fish shallow, in less than 5 feet of water. He said his day was split between four areas, spanning from up the main river, to both Peter and Beaver creeks.

“Early on in the morning I caught my biggest using a [green-pumpkin] ChatterBait with a [Zoom] Z-Craw of the same color up the main river, around the wood and rock,” said Huff, who earned his second career win in BFL competition. “I ran the bait over a small laydown and put it in the boat.”

Huff’s fish – a 5-pound, 8-ouncer – was the heaviest of the event. He also weighed in two on a Texas-rigged green-pumpkin Zoom Z-Craw and the rest on a white 3/8-ounce custom buzzbait.

“My other big bite came between 12 and 1 o’clock flipping the Z-Craw in Peter Creek,” said Huff. “I basically covered water with the ChatterBait and buzzbait, and if I came to a treetop or something like that I’d flip it.”

Huff said he ended up catching around seven keepers throughout the day.

“The key for me was hitting the areas at the right time. There wasn’t a lot of pressure up shallow. I actually thought the tournament would be won offshore. That, along with my two big bites, was what sealed the deal for me.”

