Gammon wins CCBA Old Hickory event

Gammon reeled in a five-fish limit of 17.54 pounds flipping boat docks.

Jeff Johnson of Franklin was second with 13.98 pounds caught on a jig on scattered wood on the river. He also caught the tournament’s big fish weighing 4.99 pounds.

Will Norton of Lebanon was third with 12.97 pounds targeting boat docks with a spinnerbait and jig.

Tim Thurman of Portland was fourth with 11.84 pounds targeting grass beds on the lower end with top water.

Ricky Moore of Smyrna was fifth with 11.02 pounds caught on points with plastics.