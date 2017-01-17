Eat Like A Girl: City Limits Café offers the best in local breakfast food

Breakfast… it’s known for being the most important meal of the day. It’s also known for being skipped. Except maybe on Sunday, and even then it has to share the spotlight with lunch.

But breakfast, actual breakfast, should be given more respect because it is seriously delicious. So, anytime a new – or new to me – breakfast spot opens up, I like to give a taste buds test out and investigate.

City Limits Café is a Wilson County staple on Cainsville Road. Owner Stacey Kurtz, since March 3, 2015, personally invites you to come try home cooking at its best. Even though she’s a native Bostonian, you would never taste it in her deep Southern flavors. The cafe rolls out big plates of pancakes, omelets, sausage gravy and biscuits, all the fixings and offers whatever your tummy wakes up growling for.

When I dropped in for morning breakfast, I was surprised at how quickly I found a table in the busy room. Many of the customers seemed like regulars, calling to each other and talking animatedly. But as a first-timer, I was also greeted with smiles from several people waiting for their breakfast. It’s that kind of place. City Limit’s Café serves impressively big portions of good Southern country food in a clean, family friendly atmosphere and does so pleasantly – no, more than pleasantly.

Freddie and the rest of the gang actually made me feel like I was doing them a favor by being there.

Breakfast, long touted by nutritionists and scoldy parental units as the most important meal of the day, often gets the short end of the stick at restaurants, but have no fear City Limits puts all that to bed.

One of the South’s must haves and a house staple, as you might expect, is biscuits and gravy. City Limit’s biscuits, made from scratch, are airy but moist, almost like a dumpling. The slow-cooked gravy, fairly spicy, gets most of its flavor from the tiny bits of sausage in it. And there sure are a lot of omelets on the menu at City Limits Café in Lebanon. It would be strange if there weren’t. But omelets do not own – in electoral terms – a majority of the menu.

Rather, they’re a hearty plurality, sharing the votes with eggs and such, cold sandwiches, hot sandwiches, pancakes and feel-good treats such as mouthwatering pies. And even in the case of the omelets, there’s a lot more on the plate than just eggs packed with cheese and meats and veggies. There are skillet-fried potatoes, sliced tomatoes and toast on the side. This is a big meal for breakfast or for lunch. And there are lots of ways to make it even bigger.

My western omelet, compact-looking but bursting with such goodies as sausage, bacon, ham, cheese, lots of peppers, onions and mushrooms with fresh sliced tomatoes on the side, woke up my belly and had me raring to start my day. But not so filling that I could properly resist the feel-good treats. I like to feel good, and I like treats, so why not? They include homemade chess, pecan and mile-high meringue pies. Who says you can have dessert for breakfast?

Their neighborhood camaraderie and wallet-friendly menu make City Limits Café a great place to fellowship, grab a cup of Joe and read the daily Lebanon Democrat with friends.

City Limits Cafe

Price: $

Service: Cafeteria-style.

Ambience: Typical cafe seating with plenty of tables and outdoor patio seating.

Location: 1717 Cainsville Road. in Lebanon.

Hours: Monday through Friday from 4 a.m. until 2 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 5 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Reservations: Not accepted.

Alcohol: Not available.