Diving in to a new restaurant concept

Dive In restaurant offers some new spin on the Nashville Jam Co.’s brunch menu, while adding its own lakeside flair with help from Nashville chef Bobby Hansen. New owner Michael Paul and his partner Brian Parker met while doing work with Paul’s nonprofit, On Target for Veterans. For more information about the nonprofit supporting disabled veterans, visit ontarget4vets.org.

Parker saw that the previous owners, Gary and Cortney Baron, had put the Nashville Jam Co. restaurant location up for sale and helped to assemble the four-person partnership that would create the Dive In concept.

“The previous owner, Gary [Baron], was into making jams, and decided he wanted to focus his attention on just making the jams,” Paul said. “So we’ve come in. We think it’s a great location. Our chef came from downtown Nashville and is adding flair to the menu to make it more of a Nashville foodie experience.”

The Dive In menu includes plenty of breakfast staples like biscuits and gravy, grits and omelet choices, while also offering some unique options like the Bronut, a biscuit dish that involves Nutella, pancake batter, bananas, a deep fryer and caramel sauce. There’s also breakfast tacos, hot chicken biscuits and, of course, a fried green tomato wrap.

Lunch options are also available like the old favorite BLT burger with a fried green tomato and pimento cheese standing in for the ordinary.

“We’re really excited,” Hansen said. “We’re adding our own spin to the lake vibe in the hopes of creating a festive, lake and country spot.”

The restaurant also serves mimosas, wine and beer, but Paul said the usual brunch crowd is mostly interested in the mimosas.

All four partners are local to the Old Hickory area, and when they bought the restaurant at the end of April, the hope was for the restaurant to create the experience they can only currently find near Nashville.

“We came with the idea that we live here but there’s no place that really gives us the foodie experience,” Paul said. “We really want to try and make this a family place where people can come hang out. It’s kind of trial and error right now.”

The partners have already updated the location with a back parking lot, more tables inside and structural upgrades like central heating and air. Paul said they eventually want to put in some outside seating, maybe a beer garden and a place to smoke their own pulled pork. Paul is also working with a paddleboard instructor to hopefully have some paddleboarding classes on Old Hickory Lake in the near future.

“We’re still working on a few things, and the bigger that we get, there’s more to consider,” Paul said. “We want to have a good family environment where people can come get food and spend time together.”

Paul said sunsets seen from the restaurant are particularly breathtaking, and hopes restaurant patrons will soon be able to kick back and enjoy a lakeside sunset with the new upgrades planned to take place at Dive In.

The restaurant is located at 5234 Saundersville Road in Old Hickory. Current hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. though the owners hope to soon launch a dinner menu.

For more information, call Dive In at 615-288-2497 or visit thedivein.cafe.