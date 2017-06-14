Local cook to compete on reality show

Bos will be joined by her husband, Bryon, and their daughters, Madison and Audra. Each week, two teams of four cook a dish of Ramsay’s choice for 50 diners. The diners are served, and the winning team is chosen based on whether the diners would pay for the meal they are given.

At the end of the season, Ramsey will choose two of the winning teams to return and compete for $100,000.

“We went through a series of interviews and phone calls before being chosen as one of the final teams for the show,” Bos said.

The show is filmed live each Wednesday. Footage of the family at home cooking and picking fresh meat and eggs at Wedge Oak Farms was previously recorded.

In addition to competing teams, the show also features several celebrity guests, with celebrities occasionally cooking dishes with Ramsay.

“I am thrilled to share my first cooking show competition with my family,” Bos said. “I am so lucky to have them there with me. We are excited, nervous and anxious, but can’t wait to share this experience together.”

Bos is no stranger to competitions. In March, she competed in a pizza-baking competition, held by Sebastiani wineries in Sonoma, Calif., called Pizza My Way. Bos submitted pizzas through the competition and was selected to compete for a $10,000 grand prize.

In January, she was among five people named to the ambassador council for the 2017 World Food Championships after she finished fifth in 2015 and returned to compete in 2016. Bos also competed in the Smithfield Hog Wild Throwdown in October 2016 in Kansas City.

In May 2015, Bos competed at the Big Guava Festival as a semifinalist for a chance to compete in the Bud and Burgers finals in St. Louis.

In July 2015, Bos rebounded with a win at the 2015 Rodelle Scrumptious Spring Sweepstakes, an international recipe contest, with her low-fat berry yogurt cake.

Bos is a self-taught amateur chef, by way of family recipes, cooking channels and internet food stars. She has a love for all things culinary, frequently serving as host to family and friends in Lebanon.

Bos, her husband and their four children, Madison, Audra, Jack and Ann, moved to Lebanon about three years ago.

“We moved here from California, wanting to get away from the fast-paced life and get into a small town for our children,” she said.

With a self-taught background mainly in baking, she immediately gained success in the cooking competition arena, garnering a blue ribbon for her apple pie at the Wilson County Fair. Later, she won a blue ribbon for her cupcakes and placed in the top six for her apple pie at the Tennessee State Fair.

For more information about “The F-Word with Gordon Ramsay,” visit fox.com/the-f-word.