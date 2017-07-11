Mill to open wine loft for dinner event

Chef Matthew DiPietro will present a seven-course dinner served with both red and white wines paired with each course. The event is set to be a one-time deal to introduce the community to the concept of the wine bar.

“We decided to take from the farm to table concept that is quite popular now,” said Diane Parness, general manager of the Mill. “There will be live music in the background, and we really want the food and the wine to be the main focus of the evening.”

The dinner is planned for 40 people, and Parness said the Mill is happy to see an overwhelming response so far. The wine bar is located upstairs at the Mill at the end of the hallway by Harper’s Books.

Chef DiPietro was born and raised in Northeast Ohio, and he now lives in Wilson County. His interest in culinary arts began at the age of fifteen, after being inspired by a chef at Kabuta while he was visiting family in Tennessee. He began his study in high school and then attended Sullivan University to study culinary arts. He twice received silver medals as a member of the culinary team at Sullivan.

He earned an Associates degree in culinary arts from Sullivan with a specialization in pastry work.

He has worked with a number of chefs across the Southeast, including Nashville’s own Chef Hoss Fuentes at The Palm Restaurant, Chefs Christopher Stallard and Mike Moranski at Flyte, and Chef Tony Galzin at Nicky’s Coal Fired.

DiPietro’s dream is to open an upscale restaurant in honor of the daughter that he and his wife lost less than a year ago, Dani-Grace.

The menu of the Wine Loft Dani-Grace dinner includes courses of vegetables, cod, cavatelli, squash, a pork duo with cheddar grits, greens and roasted garlic, banana pudding and a sorbet trio.

Tickets for the evening are $75 and include dinner and wine pairings. Both red and white wine will be paired with courses. Visit themillatlebanon.com/events to purchase tickets.