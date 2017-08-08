Cooking with JoJo: Delicious and hardy veggie curry in a snap

The blend of green curry powder, along with a hint of turmeric, is also great for a number of health issues, including inflammation and even heart disease.

What you’ll need:

• ¼-cup olive oil.

• 1 medium onion, thinly sliced.

• 2 bell peppers, thinly sliced.

• 1 pound of Brussels sprouts, cut into fourths.

• 1 jalapeño, diced (optional).

• 1 tsp. salt.

• 1 tsp. black pepper.

• 2 tsp. fresh chopped basil.

• 2 tsp. green curry powder.

• 1 tsp. turmeric.

• 1 can coconut milk.

• ½ lime.

With your skillet on medium heat, add the olive oil and sliced vegetables, along with salt and pepper. Cook until tender. Add the curry powder, turmeric and basil. Stir until well combined and reduce heat to low.

Add the coconut milk and let simmer until the sauce thickens. Finish with a squeeze of fresh lime juice.

This delicious dish can be served over rice or as a hardy soup. Enjoy.

Cooking since he could pull a chair up to the stove at 5 years old, Joey Morasse, of Lebanon, is the owner and operator of JoJo’s Barbecue and Catering. He is also a personal chef and offers in-home cooking classes.