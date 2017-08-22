Cooking with JoJo: How to make the perfect taco

This recipe is made with skirt steak marinated overnight and grilled for maximum flavor.

What you’ll need:

• 1 pound of skirt steak.

• corn tortillas.

For the marinade:

• ½ cup olive oil.

• ¼ cup chili powder.

• ¼ cup cumin.

• 2 tsp. oregano.

• 1 tsp. salt.

• 1 tsp. pepper.

• ½ cup fresh cilantro chopped, set aside half for topping.

• ¼ cup lime juice.

• ½ Vidalia onion, rough chopped.

Mix all the ingredients for the marinade in a bowl and transfer into a Ziploc bag. Add whole, the skirt steak and make sure to coat the meat thoroughly and refrigerate overnight. Half an hour before grilling, remove the steak from the bag and allow it to come close to room temperature.

Cooking a cold steak will make it tough. With your grill on high, add the steak turning it often to cook evenly. Since this will be chopped, cook it to medium well to well done. When done, remove from the grill and let the steak rest for five minutes or so while you heat your tortillas in a slightly oiled skillet.

Skirt steak has a prominent grain, which makes it easy to slice. Slice thinly across the grain to make strips and chop the strips into small chunks.

Fill your warm tortillas with the steak, top with your favorite salsa and finish with a pinch of fresh cilantro. Add a squeeze of lime if you wish.

Enjoy.

Cooking since he could pull a chair up to the stove at 5 years old, Joey Morasse, of Lebanon, is the owner and operator of JoJo’s Barbecue and Catering. He is also a personal chef and offers in-home cooking classes.