Celebrate National Donut Day on Friday

In honor of this versatile treat, National Donut Day is celebrated Friday. On that day, donut joints across the nation honor the holiday by giving out free and discounted donuts and offering limited-time menu items.

Donut Day Survey

In addition to rounding up a list of great deals, we also surveyed 1,000 consumers via Google Surveys to learn which donut types – and donut chains – are Americans’ favorites.

Favorite donut type

When it comes to favorite types of donut, glazed donuts are the clear winner, with 45 percent of consumers saying this classic variety is their go-to donut. Boston cream comes in second, followed by jelly and sprinkles.

Favorite donut chain

When it comes from favorite spots to grab a donut, plenty of Americans prefer their local neighborhood donut shops, according to our survey. Still, the large chains are loved in many states:

Krispy Kreme is beloved in southern states such as Alabama, New Mexico, Arkansas and South Carolina.

Many northeastern states such as New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey prefer Dunkin Donuts.

A few states are unique when it comes to their favorite donut shop. North Dakota prefers Tim Hortons, while Mississippi can't get enough Shipley Donuts. Georgia is tied between Krispy Kreme and Dunkin' Doughnuts.

See Tennessee’s most popular donut shop in the map.

National Donut Day deals

Savings specialist have rounded up a comprehensive list of all the places you can score Donut Day deals and specials.

Note that participation may vary by location and franchise. Be sure to call ahead to make sure these deals are being offered in your area.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Get a free classic donut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage Friday. The classic-donut lineup includes favorites like Boston Kreme, glazed and Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles.

Entenmann’s: Enter the sweepstakes to win the National Donut Day contest. One winner will receive $5,000, Entenmann’s branded gear and a one-year supply of donuts. Four runners up will receive $1,000 and a one-year supply of donuts.

Krispy Kreme: On Friday, get one free doughnut of your choice. No purchase is necessary.