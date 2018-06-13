Neon Bus Party upcoming at Don Fox Park

Beth Petty, Lebanon Special School District family resource center coordinator, said hundreds of families enjoyed last year’s festivities, which included free food, books and music, as well as appearances from local emergency service agencies.

For this year’s event, more of the same is planned, and the Amazon Fulfillment Center will donate a science, technology, engineering and math library for the new Neon Remix mobile classroom. There will also be a photo booth set up for pictures.

Petty said the group is thankful for the “hometown heroes” who sent members to help cook, vehicles that attendees could tour and a Lebanon fire truck to cool visitors off during the event.

“At last year’s Neon Celebration in the Park, the Neon Bus fed about 1,000 people,” said Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore. “We hope to see everyone there.”

Anyone 18 years old and younger will eat for free from the Neon and Neon Remix buses. Those older than 18 will also eat for free from donations from the community. The LSSD Kindness Cadets and Gimme a $5 will also donate books for children to read during the summer.

“I really want to thank Team Neon [LSSD’s child nutrition team],” said Petty, who said the crew does the daily work associated with the Neon Bus and summer program, and “they always have smiles on their faces.”

The team leader is Angie Ballard, LSSD child nutrition program supervisor. Team members include Pam McPeak, Alexandrea Mofield, Rhonda Richie, Nell Haynes, Christine Johnson, Carmen Holmes, Toni Buchanan, Shawnie Oberholtzer, Debbie Spencer and bus driver Lynne Jordan.