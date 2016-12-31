Tennessee rolls in Music City Bowl to beat Nebraska, 38-24

With Joshua Dobbs driving the offense and relentless Derek Barnett spearheading a revived defense, the Vols whipped Nebraska 38-24 before a sold-out Nissan Stadium crowd of 68,496 to win the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl.

“It’s been a heckuva ride and I love the guys who ride with me,” said Dobbs, the senior quarterback, who produced four touchdowns in his final collegiate game.

Dobbs ran for three touchdowns as the Vols (9-4 for a second consecutive season) crafted a 31-14 lead.

When Nebraska (9-4) rallied to make it 31-24 with 10 minutes to play, Dobbs had one last answer. He heaved a 59-yard touchdown pass to Josh Malone to nip the Cornhuskers’ momentum in the bud.

And Tennessee’s defense made the score stand up. After being shredded by SEC also-rans Kentucky, Missouri and Vanderbilt in November, the Vols held Nebraska to 318 yards and sacked quarterback Ryker Fyfe four times.

The Huskers rushed for 61 yards on 28 attempts. The fourth sack touched off a celebration for the junior. Barnett finally took Fyfe to the ground with 3:29 to play, breaking Reggie White’s UT career record with his 33rd sack.

“I’m very proud to be a part of that defense,” Barnett said.

Dobbs and Barnett were the two guys Nebraska had to contain and they came up short in both cases.

Dobbs rushed for 118 yards and passed for 291, a total of 409. Barnett harassed Fyfe from start to finish, repeatedly forcing hurried throws.

“They did what we couldn’t allow them to do,” said Nebraska coach Mike Riley. “We had a hard time blocking the defensive front, No. 9 in particular, and just gave up too many big plays.

“The athleticism of the quarterback gave them a lot of extra opportunities.”

Nashville wasn’t the postseason opportunity Tennessee had in mind when the 2016 campaign kicked off — or even heading into the final week of the regular season. But a loss across town at Vanderbilt on Nov. 26 nixed a Sugar bowl trip and rerouted the Vols back across I-40 to the capital city.

This time, they got what they came for, a third straight bowl victory over a Big Ten Conference opponent. The season won’t be remembered for reaching the goal of an SEC or East Division title, but at least the last impression was a good one.

“Team 120 is dead but we’ll be remembered for sticking together and being resilient,” said junior safety Todd Kelly Jr.

The first quarter will be remembered as a scoreless stalemate. Things heated up in the second quarter, four touchdowns worth.

John Kelly’s 28-yard TD run put Tennessee up 7-0. Following a second straight Nebraska three-and-out, the Vols assembled an 11-play drive that ended with Dobbs scoring on a 10-yard keeper.

The Cornhuskers finally jolted to life. Fyfe’s 38-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Reilly made it 14-7 with only 1:36 left in the half.

But that was enough time for Dobbs, who moved the Vols 75 yards for the answering touchdown.

His 13-yard TD pass to Jauan Jennings was overturned on review but Nebraska was flagged for pass interference on the play. The ball was spotted at the 2 and Dobbs scored easily with nine seconds to spare.

Come the third quarter, Aaron Medley’s 46-yard field goal extended the lead to 24-7. Not for long. Nebraska scored, Fyfe to Reilly again, but Dobbs countered with a 3-yard run to make it 31-14 on the second play of the fourth quarter.

But the drama wasn’t over. A Husker field goal, a Tyler Byrd fumble and a Fyfe touchdown run in quick order made it a 31-24 game with 10 minutes to go.

No problem.

“We came in the huddle cool, calm and collected,” Malone said. “We knew we were going to go down and score.”

They did, in four plays. After the bomb to Malone, the only suspense was waiting for the record Barnett sack.

“I’d like to thank our great fans,” said fourth-year UT coach Butch Jones. “What a great environment. Sold-out game. Right from the Vol walk to everything. I thought our players really fed off their positive energy and it was a great home-field advantage for us.”

So the season ended, after all, with positive energy. Team 121 is up next.

—Mike Strange

Knoxville News-Sentinel—