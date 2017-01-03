Lane Kiffin will not coach Alabama in national title game

The school announced Monday that Kiffin will not coach the offense heading into the team’s Jan. 9 showdown with the Tigers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Instead, that job will fall to Steve Sarkisian, who was named Alabama’s new offensive coordinator after Kiffin took the head coaching job at Florida Atlantic in December.

“We appreciate all that Lane has done for our football program over the last three years,” Nick Saban said a statement. “We sat down following the Washington game and talked about the time demands of managing both jobs, and we recognized that it is best for our players, and for Lane, that we allow him to turn his full attention to his new head coaching role at FAU.

“This wasn’t an easy decision and we appreciate the way Lane handled this in terms of doing what is best for our team. At the end of the day, both of us wanted to put our players in the best position to be successful. Obviously, we are in a unique situation here where we have our next offensive coordinator already on staff. We have full confidence that Sark will step in right away and make this a smooth transition.”

Kiffin said in the statement, “After going through the last couple of weeks, trying to serve the best interests of two universities as an offensive coordinator and a head coach, it became apparent that both programs would be better served by me giving all my time and efforts to being the head coach at FAU.

“This was a very difficult decision, but it’s a decision made in the best interests of the program.”

Alabama is coming off a 24-7 win over No. 4 Washington in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday. The Tide finished with just 326 yards of total offense against the Huskies, the team’s second-lowest output of the season.

Kiffin was asked last week about working with Saban on creating an effective balance between both jobs.

“We went over the schedule to kind of find some time where maybe there were some bowl events that he didn’t need me at so I could spend that time, whether it was on the phone or flying coaches in here to interview coaches while we’re here. And usually that time’s at night,” Kiffin said.

But that struggle was obvious, with Kiffin showing up late to last Thursday’s Peach Bowl media day events. He also missed the shuttle back to the team hotel.

Saban was asked several times last week about his relationship with Kiffin, including during Friday’s coaches’ pregame press conference.

“I think Lane has done a really, really good job for us. I think the players respect him,” Saban said. “I think he’s put them in positions to have success, and I think they appreciate that. I know I appreciate that.

“I have no problem with the way Lane has managed it and, you know, what he’s tried to do and the contribution that he’s made. I’m happy for him that he got an opportunity to be a head coach again, and we’ll help him every way that we can.”

