The more the SEC changes, the more it stays the same

The Tide defense looked so good in a College Football Playoff semifinal victory against Washington, coach Nick Saban decided he didn't have to deal with offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin anymore. At the other end of the SEC bowl spectrum, how about Arkansas' Belk Bowl showing against Virginia Tech?

Tight end Jeremy Sprinkle was charged with shoplifting from the sponsor, the Razorbacks blew a 24-0 halftime lead in losing to Virginia Tech, wide receiver Drew Morgan was ejected for spitting at an opposing player, and Boss Hog Bret Bielema spent the fourth quarter looking more dazed than his team.

Otherwise, it was a great bowl experience for the Razorbacks.

Between Alabama and Arkansas, you had an assortment of ups and downs for a conference that's 6-6 in postseason play.

Alabama has a dominant defense and an efficient offense. The rest of the conference teams, none of whom have fewer than four losses, keep coming up short on at least one side of the ball..

Florida and LSU won with defense.

Despite playing without six defensive starters, Florida overwhelmed Iowa 30-3 in the Outback Bowl. Iowa went 7-for-24 passing and completed only one pass to a wide receiver.

Three Florida defensive backs are NFL bound, but it has a budding star in freshman Chauncey Gardner, who intercepted two passes.

LSU's defense was even more impressive in the Citrus Bowl. Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda devised a plan to contain Heisman Trophy quarterback Lamar Jackson, and his players executed it almost flawlessly in a 29-9 victory over Louisville. Jackson had only 33 yards on 26 carries and just 10 completions in 27 attempts.

As good as LSU and Florida have been defensively, they're still struggling with mediocre quarterbacks. And there's no guarantee they will be any better next season.

Pedestrian quarterbacking also has impacted Auburn, which faced a quarterback mismatch in the Sugar Bowl even before Sean White was injured. Auburn's heralded defensive front never could keep up with Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield.

At least the Tigers can look forward to having Baylor transfer quarterback Jarrett Stidham on hand next season.

Bowl losers Texas A&M and South Carolina were sabotaged by their defenses.

The Aggies offense was rolling with Trevor Knight back at quarterback, but they couldn't overcome their defense in a 33-28 Texas Bowl loss to Kansas State. Maybe quarterback recruit Kellen Mond can pick up where Knight left off. However, their next defense still might not be up to coordinator John Chavis' standards.

South Carolina's offense was so good in a 46-39 overtime loss to South Florida in the Birmingham Bowl, the fans probably weren't disturbed by the lack of defense. The Gamecocks have improved from 3-9 to 6-7, and will return virtually their entire offense, including star freshman quarterback Jake Bentley.

Georgia could be encouraged by its overall balance while starting only four seniors in a 31-23 victory over TCU in the Liberty Bowl. The Bulldogs held TCU to 321 yards and rushed for 248 yards.

Not only will Georgia have plenty of starters returning, it's assembling one of the the best recruiting classes in the country. But like everyone else, it will begin next season chasing Alabama.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: Twitter.com/johnadamskns.

—John Adams

The Knoxville News-Sentinel—